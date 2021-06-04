Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker is a party in a bottle at new low of $65 ($185 off)

Woot is offering Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Waterproof Speaker with Assistant for $64.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime customers will have to add $6 for shipping. Going for as much as $250 at retailers like Amazon, this massive $185 savings marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. As the name suggests, this powerful Bluetooth speaker is backed by dual passive radiators and twin full-range units for a wide spectrum of sound you can move to. The IP68 water and dustproofing means it’s ready for any summer bash. And it can keep the party going all night long with a 12-hour battery life. For extra ease of hosting, you can control the speaker through your phone or just ask the built-in Assistant to do it for you. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. See below for more.

While you’d need a miracle to find a better Bluetooth speaker deal than what we have above, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more fish in the sea. Tribit makes a fantastic wireless speaker with a 24-hour battery life, impenetrable IPX7 waterproofing, and deep bass radiators all for just $33 shipped. I have this exact model sitting on my countertop at home and the sound quality is impeccable, let alone the battery life. After we ordered it, it was probably a good two weeks before we had to actually charge it again. And over 19,000 customers agree, leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

With so many great ways to enjoy your summer soundtrack, you’re definitely going to want something to document all the season’s greatest hits. Luckily, the GoPro HERO 9 action camera shoots in beautiful 5K video and doubles as a webcam. It’s down to $360 right now, but if that’s a bit outside your budget, you can still find plenty of great summer lifesavers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Sony Extra Bass Wireless Speaker features:

Sony’s SRS-XB402M voice-controlled portable EXTRA BASS wireless speaker with Alexa built-in features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof design and multi-colored lights with strobe Keep the party going with up to 12 hours of battery life and Alexa built-in lets you manage music ask questions and more all just by using your voice even when you’re on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!