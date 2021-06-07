FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best prices of the year return on previous-generation Apple TV 4K from $150

-
Apple
Save $29 From $150

Today only, Best Buy offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K starting at $149.99 shipped for the 32GB model. Step up to the 64GB model for $169.99. In either case, you’re looking at $29 in savings from the normal price tags with today’s offers matching the best prices of the year. Six months of Apple TV+ are included, as well. While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote (also on sale right now), the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

Those who don’t need the added perk of 4K playback can also save on the entry-level Apple TV HD for $139. Here you’re looking at much of the same package as the lead deal, but with the notable inclusion of the all-new Siri Remote. You are stepping down to 1080p support, but that might be a worthy trade-off to save even more cash.

And of course, if you want to save on the latest and greatest from Apple, we’re still tracking some of the very first discounts on the new Apple TV 4K models, too. Having dropped in price last week, you’ll find these starting at $169 while delivering rare offers on the refreshed home theater packages centered around the Siri Remote, added color calibration features, and more. There’s also plenty where that came from in our Apple guide, as well.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

