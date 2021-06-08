FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VANTRUE’s dash cameras support multiple angles + record GPS from $125

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $124.99 shipped with the code VTCAMN2P and when you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $259, it goes for around $170 these days and today’s deal matches the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This dash camera is great for parents, Uber drivers, or just people who want to record both the inside and outside of their vehicle at one time. The included double lens feature even has night-vision capabilities, ensuring that everything is captured no matter what time of day it is. When using the front lens only, it records in 1440p, though if you record with both lenses it’ll be 1080p on each. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,000 happy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for other dash cameras on sale from $175.

More VANTRUE dash cameras on sale:

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. Today’s lead deal offers support for microSD cards with up to 256GB, though PNY’s 128GB model is a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher storage option at just $23 Prime shipped.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

