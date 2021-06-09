Nix the Samsung tax: VANKYO’s MatrixPad Android Tablet starts at just $60, more

Catfish Force (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering VANKYO’s MatrixPad Z1 7-inch Tablet 32GB for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’ll take an additional 20% off to mark the best price available, and lowest we’ve ever tracked. Sporting Android’s 10.0 Go OS and 1GB RAM quad-core processor, you can browse, stream, and enjoy thousands of apps off the Google Play store. The 7-inch IPS display is also equipped with a Read Mode to reduce brightness and eye-strain. So whether it’s story time for the kids, or you’re looking to catch up on news and sports, you can enjoy up to eight hours of battery life off a single charge. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Find other budget-friendly options below.

Other notable tablet deals:

If you’d rather stick with a slightly more portable option, the OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone houses a Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 256GB of storage for $549 shipped. It also features Warp Charge technology to garner a full-day’s battery in just 15-minutes, and right now it’s at a new all-time low to boot. There’s plenty more deals like that to be explored in our Android guide, so take a look around and see what feels right for your pockets.

VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Tablet features:

The 7 inch MatrixPad tablet comes with a powerful Quad-core processor, delivering smooth videos, quick app launches and great overall performance. The 7 inch MatrixPad Z1 tablet adopts an IPS display screen, which presents crisp and sharp images. With Read mode, you will feel like reading on paper. While at night, read with Eye comfort, which reduces eyestrain. GMS Certified MatrixPad Z1 features Android’s latest, lightest and most efficient version of Androids operating system yet, Android 10.0 Go Edition. With Android Go Edition, you will get full access to Google Play and the apps you love, such as SKYGO, Netflix, YouTube and more.

