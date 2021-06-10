We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside ongoing offers on Apple’s latest HomePod mini, this morning brought with it some great deals on AirPods Pro with Spatial Audio support as well as Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case at a new all-time low. But for now, let’s move on to today’s best price drops on Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Future Drummer: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: vivacut – pro video editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!