Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of brightness to your fingertips, more from $16

Govee US (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering it’s LED Touch Desk Lamp for $24.50 when you use code GOVEE6090A at checkout. Usually going for $38, today’s savings knock 35% off to mark a new all-time low. Govee’s adjustable touch-control lamp is meant to provide a variety of atmosphere’s for your work and downtime. With three warmth options and six brightness levels, just a few quick taps can turn a stimulating illumination into a cozy fireside reading light. The light arm is adjustable up to 180-degrees, and the base includes a USB 2.4 charging port for your phone or other devices. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Touch controls not a must for you? Take a look at this sleek TaoTronics desk lamp at just $16 after you clip the on-page coupon. That’ll take 20% off the usual rate to mark the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. It features up to 15 lighting options with varying warmth and brightness levels, an eco-friendly LED bulb for up to 50,000 hours of use, plus it’ll store your favorite level or radiance in its automatic memory. Nearly 2,00 customers found it to be a good fit for them, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating.

You can go for a total home office overhaul and save on neck and back strain with up to 30% off these adjustable standing desks. With the push of a button, you can shake up your workday with a little ergonomic exercise, adjusting the height up to 45.6-inches. There’s even more offers to explore inside starting at just $39, or you can hit up our home goods guide for other ways to breathe new life into your daily grind.

Govee LED Touch Desk Lamp features:

Manage your Dimmable LED desk lamp with a built-in touch panel. Easily slide your finger to adjust between 6 brightness levels or select from 3 lighting effects at the touch of a button. With a 180° flexible arm and 90° base axis, you can customize your lamp’s shape and position to your liking. Additionally, a stable base ensures it won’t fall over easily. Thanks to a USB charging port, you can charge either smartphone or tablet while sleeping or working without having to search for a socket.

