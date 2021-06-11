FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of brightness to your fingertips, more from $16

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
35% off From $16

Govee US (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering it’s LED Touch Desk Lamp for $24.50 when you use code GOVEE6090A at checkout. Usually going for $38, today’s savings knock 35% off to mark a new all-time low. Govee’s adjustable touch-control lamp is meant to provide a variety of atmosphere’s for your work and downtime. With three warmth options and six brightness levels, just a few quick taps can turn a stimulating illumination into a cozy fireside reading light. The light arm is adjustable up to 180-degrees, and the base includes a USB 2.4 charging port for your phone or other devices. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Touch controls not a must for you? Take a look at this sleek TaoTronics desk lamp at just $16 after you clip the on-page coupon. That’ll take 20% off the usual rate to mark the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. It features up to 15 lighting options with varying warmth and brightness levels, an eco-friendly LED bulb for up to 50,000 hours of use, plus it’ll store your favorite level or radiance in its automatic memory. Nearly 2,00 customers found it to be a good fit for them, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating.

You can go for a total home office overhaul and save on neck and back strain with up to 30% off these adjustable standing desks. With the push of a button, you can shake up your workday with a little ergonomic exercise, adjusting the height up to 45.6-inches. There’s even more offers to explore inside starting at just $39, or you can hit up our home goods guide for other ways to breathe new life into your daily grind.

Govee LED Touch Desk Lamp features:

Manage your Dimmable LED desk lamp with a built-in touch panel. Easily slide your finger to adjust between 6 brightness levels or select from 3 lighting effects at the touch of a button. With a 180° flexible arm and 90° base axis, you can customize your lamp’s shape and position to your liking. Additionally, a stable base ensures it won’t fall over easily. Thanks to a USB charging port, you can charge either smartphone or tablet while sleeping or working without having to search for a socket.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee

About the Author

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obs...
OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now...
This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more fr...
These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to...
wansview’s 1080p outdoor security camera falls to...
VANKYO’s LEISURE 3 Mini Projector down to $65 for...
Score 2 of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ with UWB pr...
Add a 6.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer to...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp doubles as a 4000mAh lantern, now $26 (Reg. $40)

$26 Learn More
Save 30%

meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nightstand at $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Reg. $800

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obstacle detection at $525 (Save 34%)

$525 Learn More

Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

Pre-order Learn More
20% off

OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $32 (Reg. up to $50)

From $32 Learn More
Save 30%

This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more from $39 (Save up to 30%)

From $39 Learn More
Up to $125 off

Float into summer with up to $125 off Swonder’s inflatable paddle boards + accessories from $80

From $80 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More