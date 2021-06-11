FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon

-
AmazonOMOTON
50% off $13

OM_Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON iPad Gooseneck Mount for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It is compatible with most smartphones and tablets, ranging from 5.8- to 12.9-inches, including the latest iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more. With a 360-degree rotation gooseneck, this mount allows you to view your tablet or smartphone at just about any angle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need a gooseneck mount that offers a such a wide range of positioning options, opt for this desktop-based tablet holder at $5 Prime shipped. It folds flat and is super easy to transport. It has multiple angles that can be easily adjusted, ensuring that your iPad or other tablet is held just right.

Don’t forget about the budget-focused laptop stand that we found earlier. it’s aluminum, height-adjustable, and lets your laptop breathe as well. It’s down to $14, which is a 22% discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick one up. Also, be sure to check out Satechi’s Father’s Day sale for other great gear similar to all the options listed here.

More on the OMOTON iPad Gooseneck Arm:

  • BROAD COMPATIBILITY: This gooseneck tablet holder fits most smartphones and tablets of any size between 5.8” to 12.9”. That includes New iPad Air, iPad Pro 12.9/ 10.5, iPad mini 4/5, iPad 10.2, Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more
  • STRONG YET SUPPLE: Made of aluminum alloy , this tablet stand is strong enough to keep your device firmly even when fully extended place, yet flexible to be bent or twisted
  • 360°ROTATION: The gooseneck tablet holder tilts, turns and rotates up to 360 degrees into either landscape or portrait position, providing perfect viewing angles for watching movies, recording videos, referencing recipes or FaceTiming

