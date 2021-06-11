wansview’s 1080p outdoor security camera falls to new low at $22 (45% off)

wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor security Camera for $21.99 when you use code P2Y6AH2H at checkout. Applying that code will slash 45% off the usual fare, marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. Shooting in constant 1080p quality with up to 25-feet of night vision, you can protect your home and deter porch pirates at any time of day. Each camera is IP68 waterproof, so rain and snow won’t be enough to take down your new eye in the sky. Plus, two way audio offers a little more leverage, whether answering your door from afar or calling in the little ones from the yard. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.

To add an extra set of eyes indoor as well as out, this highly-rated Teckin cam is just $18 after you clip the on-page coupon. The wide-angle 108-degree lens streams in 1080p video with night vision for all day baby monitoring or housesitting. You can check the stream from anywhere via the smartphone app, as well as access the two audio. So whether you’re on the road or in the home office, you’ll never have to miss a goodnight call to the ones that matter most. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

If you’re currently invested in the Alexa smart home ecosystem, then these Blink outdoor cameras might eb the perfect fit for your family. There’s a wide variety of kits on sale, and for just $10 extra you can pair an Echo 5 smart display. And no matter where your loyalties lie, there are tons of other ways to upgrade tucked away in our smart home guide.

wansview 1080p smart security camera features:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

