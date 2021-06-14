Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa display + more at low of $190

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 64GB Android Tablet for $189.99 shipped. This is a $40 discount and marks a return to our last mention, which is also the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Android as the main operating system, this tablet focuses on media consumption with Dolby Atmos speakers that are great for watching Netflix, listening to music, and more. The included charging dock allows you to use this tablet as an Alexa smart display, which allows it to be the center of your smart home while also doing double-duty for on-the-go media consumption. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Lenovo Tab M8 is a great alternative. Sure, it doesn’t have Dolby Atmos or an included charging dock, but at $100, you’re saving $90 here. However, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is even more budget-focused at just $50. Want to learn more about Amazon’s Fire Tablet line? We’ve laid it all out for you right here.

Need a new smartphone? Well, right now the Samsung 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ is down to $749 in unlocked condition. Sporting 128GB of storage, you’re saving $251 here from its normal going rate, and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Find out more in our coverage here.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

