Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

Amazon is now offering the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) in California Poppy for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $59, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway, beats our previous mention on the Baltic Blue option by $1 and the lowest we can find. The bright poppy colorway is fashioned from “specially tanned and finished leather” that “develops a natural patina over time.” A magnetic connection allows it to snugly snap on to the back of your device and work with other MagSafe gear/Qi chargers while machined button covers are joined by thousands of hours of testing to ensure it will “protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

iPhone 12 mini accessory deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on M1 MacBook Pros, we are also still seeing the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet on sale. This magnetic add-on is a great option to pair with the MagSafe case above is currently marked down to $49.50 shipped at Amazon. All of the details on that offer can be found right here. Not to mention an ongoing price drop on Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $34.

Just be sure to swing by our Apple deal hub for even more of the latest price drops on the brand’s sought after gear. From MacBook Pro and the latest iMac and even HomePod mini, there are plenty of deals to browse through right now. Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac dropped to new Amazon all-time low recently with options at up to $127 off.

More on the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!