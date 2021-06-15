FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku’s all-new Express 4K+ with Apple TV+ button returns to Amazon low at $30

Amazon is offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $29.99 shipped. Also at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Normally fetching $40, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This all-new streamer was released last month and ships with all of the features that you’d expect from Roku’s latest 4K device. That includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, alongside 4K HDR playback. The new remote also offers a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other top streaming services. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Honestly, when it comes to media streamers, today’s deal is about the best value you’ll find out there. For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is $30, though you can get a refurbished one for $25 right now. If you’re really not a fan of the new remote design, then maybe Roku’s Premiere, with 4K HDR streaming, could be an option. In refurbished condition, it goes for just under $29, which still saves an additional $1 over the all-new Express 4K+ above, while shipping with a 90-day warranty.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found that Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa is down to an Amazon low. Right now, you can pick it up for $1,000, which is a full $300 off its normal going rate. Is that a bit above your price range? That’s alright, as we have other deals from $100 to browse through.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

