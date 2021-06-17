Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Razer. Regularly $150 direct and more like $120 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This controller features an adjustable phone mount with up to 60-degrees of tilt alongside Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons with a “soft cushioned” touch and four multi-function buttons that can be remapped however you like. From there you’ll find a hair trigger mode to reduce travel distance, the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the thumbsticks, and USB-C charging. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

A more affordable option for Android phone-mounted gamepad control is the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus. This one comes in at around $40 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as customizable and doesn’t include the Razer seal of approval, but it is less expensive and is a far better option than those (mostly) terrible on-screen controls.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Razer Seiren Emote Mic as well as the BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard, then check out the Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair. But whatever you do, dive into the Razer E3 2021 showcase if you haven’t yet. It was filled with notable reveals and hardware products announcements, all of which you can find right here.

More on the Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller:

Ergonomic multi-function button layout – for expert control and advanced customization

Hair trigger mode – for the competitive advantage

Adjustable phone mount – for the best gaming experience at any angle

For the best gaming experience at any angle – soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback

Mobile app configuration – for Easy control at your fingertips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!