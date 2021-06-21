FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $200 (Save $130), more from $30

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of Fitbit wearables headlined by the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for as much $330, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, undercuts our previous mention by $40, and is now the best price to date. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s algonside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

Also on sale today are a collection of more affordable ways to get in the Fitbit game ranging from some entry-level fitness trackers to models for the kids and more. Pricing starts at $30 while delivering the best discounts to date across the lineup.

After you've checked out all of the price cuts in today's sale, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for all of the other best deals from Amazon's 2-day shopping event.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

