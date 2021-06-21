Oral-B Prime Day sale from $5: Whitestrips, electric toothbrushes, more up to 50% off

As part of its Prime Day celebration, Amazon is offering up to 50% off oral care and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest, and more. You can score the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $27.96 shipped. Regularly closer to $45, today’s offer is roughly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for a summer refresh, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” Simply pop them on for 30-minutes a day (or 1-hour for the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Oral-B and Crest deals below.

Prime Day Oral-B and Crest deals:

Be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

Lasts 12 months and beyond

Use once a day for 30 minutes

Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Do not use this light device if you have oral cancer, are being treated with photodynamic

Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!