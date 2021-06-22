Amazon offers Champion gear up to 50% off with deals from $8 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Champion gear for the whole family. A standout from this sale is the men’s Short-Sleeve Tech T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $10.49 Prime shipped, which is $5 off the going rate and the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This t-shirt is perfect for workouts with lightweight and breathable fabric. It’s also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added mobility. Better yet, the material features UPF 50+ sun protection as well. You can choose from several color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,800 positive reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Day Oakley Sale as well.
Our top picks for men include:
- Short-Sleeve Tech T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $15)
- Sleeveless Tech Tank Top $9 (Orig. $14)
- 4-Pack Boxer Briefs $17 (Orig. $24)
- 7-inch Running Shorts $13 (Orig. $20)
- Elevated Train 1/4 Zip Layer $22 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Active Tank Top $11 (Orig. $16)
- 3.5-inch Knit Running Shorts $14 (Orig. $20)
- Full-Zip Cardio Jacket $19 (Orig. $30)
- Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra $14 (Orig. $20)
- Soft Tech T-Shirt $9 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!