Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad $12 (Save 38%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10W Charging Pad for $12.49 shipped. Normall fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This slim Qi charging pad is a great option for upgrading the charging setup at your desk or nightstand on a budget. With the ability to dish out 10W of power to Android handsets or 7.5W to iPhones, it sports a thin design and even comes bundled with a wall adapter. Rated 5/5 stars.
The circle desktop wireless charging pad design with aluminum metal base keeps your device stable charging in place, premium aluminum material gives you an impressive metal feeling and adds a nice touch. The small, portable, non-slip pad and compact build ensure simple and convenient charging.
he Qi charger is especially designed to charging in bedroom for friendly sleeping. Built-in smart lighting sensor, it could automatically dim the light according to the darkness in the bedroom without any distraction,giving you a comfortable sleeping environment.
