Save up to 50% on Kobalt 40V lawn tools priced from $50, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 40V lawn tools priced from $50 with up to 50% in savings available. Our favorite is the 20-inch Self-propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $279 shipped. Down from $329, this is a $50 discount and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This mower helps to get rid of gas and oil from your lawn setup. It uses Kobalt’s “state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion technology” so that way you get “more torque and speed” with “fewer recharges.” Not only that, but the 40V battery is compatible with other Kobalt gear, helping you to simplify your lawn care routine. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here, and be sure to head below for more.

If you just need an electric blower, then this model from Toro on Amazon is a great option. It’s just $37 and helps kick oil and gas to the curb in your setup. It’s a great place to start if your entire lawn tool kit is gas-powered, as blowers are simple and easy to replace. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll also need an extension cord to use this blower.

Don’t forget to swing by our recently-revamped New Green Deals roundup. While we used to only showcase a few discounts per day, now there are dozens to browse in various categories. Each day we outline e-bike sales, ways to save on Tesla gear, and more. After that, check out our Prime Day guide for the best discounts that we’ve found while they’re still live.

More on the Kobalt 40V Mower:

Say goodbye to the fumes, the mess, and the hassle, and start enjoying the cordless freedom you deserve. Every 40V Max tool works off the same rechargeable, interchangeable battery platform, so you can pop in a new one and keep going as long as it takes. Plus, with Kobalt’s state-of-the-art lithium-ion technology, you get more torque and more speed with fewer recharges.

