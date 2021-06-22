Load up on Orgain organic protein from $11.50 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off Orgain organic protein, beverages, and kids’ shake mixes. One standout here is the 2.03-lb. container of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) at $15.78 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $27 or so, this is more than 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a perfect opportunity to stock up for the summer. One of the highest-rated organic options out here, each serving contains 21-grams of plant-based protein (pea, brown rice, and chia seeds). That’s on top of 6-grams of organic dietary fiber, 3-grams of net carbs, 0-grams of sugar, and only 150 calories per serving. This pre- or post-workout solution is “great for meal replacement, smoothie boosters, lean muscle building, muscle recovery,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Orgain protein deals below.

More Prime Day Orgain protein deals:

Just make sure you swing by our still live protein bar Prime Day sale with deals from $11. You’ll find options from brands like RXBAR, CLIF BAR, Quest, Vega, Muscle Milk, and Pure Protein with up to 35% in savings. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for more as well as the updated Prime Day 2021 deal hub.

More on the Orgain Plant Based Protein Powder:

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 6 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when bakin grams to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

