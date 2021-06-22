Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Smarty Pants, Nature’s Bounty, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off vitamins and supplements from Nature’s Bounty, Smarty Pants, and more. The 180 count bottle of SmartyPants Daily Adult Gummy Multivitamins is now down at $13.89 shipped for Prime members. Regularly closer to $20 or so, this is nearly 30% off, a new Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. The multivitamins pack in 15 essential nutrients including omega-3, Vitamin B6, B12, E, K, and D3, as well as Beta Carotene. The non-GMO formula also contains no “milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nut allergens, fish allergens, shellfish, soy, gluten and wheat.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More Prime Day vitamin deals below.

More Prime Day vitamin deals:

While we are talking supplements and the like, we are also still tracking huge protein deals for Prime Day including giant selection of snack bars from top brands as well as Orgain organic protein from $11.50 (up to 45% off). Just be sure to swing by our sports/fitness guide for more as well as our constantly-updated Prime Day 2021 deal hub.

More on the SmartyPants Adult Gummy Multivitamins:

All New Upgraded Formula! Multivitamin gummy with even more premium ingredients: Beta Carotene, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K2 & Choline (Packing May Vary).

15 essential nutrients: omega-3 EPA/DHA (from fish oil), vitamin K for bones, CoQ10 for heart health, vitamin D3 for immunity, vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) for energy.

Gummy multivitamin for adults also high in the antioxidant vitamin E from sunflower oil for the maintenance of overall good health.

