FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save with a multi-year low on Wahl’s 14-piece styling kit, now just $12.50 on Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsWahl
$12.50

Amazon is offering the Wahl 14-piece Styling Kit with Hair Clipper and Beard Trimmer for $12.49 Prime shipped. Normally $26, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2016 when it hit $9.50. You’ll find that it features both a full-sized clipper as well as a beard trimmer so you have multiple options to choose from. Wahl uses self-sharpening blades so they can cut smooth for longer. There are six included guide combs ranging from 1/4- to 1-inch. Plus, you’ll get a carrying bag to keep things neat and tidy with. If you’re tired of having long hair, and ready for a trim without going to the barber, you’ll want to pick up this kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 9,000 happy customers.

If you already have a hair cutting kit, be sure you’re ready for fine-tuning with these scissors. They’re super sharp to easily cut through hair without pulling. Plus, you’ll get a comb with your purchase to easily keep things straight while trimming. For just $7, it’s a no-brainer expansion to your hair cutting kit.

While Prime Day’s coming to a close, many discounts are still live. We have the best deals that you can still cash in on the savings with right here, but our guide has every discount we’ve found during the 2-day shopping event. Be sure to give that a look, and as always, come back tomorrow for continued all-day coverage of the best deals from around the web.

More on the Wahl Grooming Kit:

  • Combo Kit – Features a full size clipper and trimmer for multi-purpose total body grooming
  • 14 Piece Kit – Complete styling kit makes haircutting at home even easier
  • Self-Sharpening Blades – Our self-sharpening, high-carbon steel blades stay sharp longer
  • 6 Included Guide Combs – 1 – 1/2″, 2 – 1/4″, 3 – 3/8″, 4 – 1/2″, 6 – 3/4″, and 8 – 1″

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Wahl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Native Union Ultra Strong smartphone accessories fall u...
Top 10 Prime Day deals still available
Final Prime Day monitor markdowns: LG 4K $280, USB-C Ul...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new all-time lows for Prim...
Apple’s M1 Mac mini 512GB falls to new low for Pr...
BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts + ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Chemical Guys Prime Day from $4: Wash mitt, car wash kits, leather cleaner, more up to 40% off

From $4 Learn More

Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 FUEL brushless trimmer + edger combo hits $303, more

Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More
30% off

Nomad Prime Sale: Base Station $98, iPhone 12 Rugged Case $35, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Kobalt 40V lawn tools priced from $50, today only

From $50 Learn More