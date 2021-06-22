Save with a multi-year low on Wahl’s 14-piece styling kit, now just $12.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Wahl 14-piece Styling Kit with Hair Clipper and Beard Trimmer for $12.49 Prime shipped. Normally $26, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2016 when it hit $9.50. You’ll find that it features both a full-sized clipper as well as a beard trimmer so you have multiple options to choose from. Wahl uses self-sharpening blades so they can cut smooth for longer. There are six included guide combs ranging from 1/4- to 1-inch. Plus, you’ll get a carrying bag to keep things neat and tidy with. If you’re tired of having long hair, and ready for a trim without going to the barber, you’ll want to pick up this kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 9,000 happy customers.

If you already have a hair cutting kit, be sure you’re ready for fine-tuning with these scissors. They’re super sharp to easily cut through hair without pulling. Plus, you’ll get a comb with your purchase to easily keep things straight while trimming. For just $7, it’s a no-brainer expansion to your hair cutting kit.

More on the Wahl Grooming Kit:

Combo Kit – Features a full size clipper and trimmer for multi-purpose total body grooming

14 Piece Kit – Complete styling kit makes haircutting at home even easier

Self-Sharpening Blades – Our self-sharpening, high-carbon steel blades stay sharp longer

6 Included Guide Combs – 1 – 1/2″, 2 – 1/4″, 3 – 3/8″, 4 – 1/2″, 6 – 3/4″, and 8 – 1″

