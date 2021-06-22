After over two days of bringing you the best deals from across the web, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is about to come to an end. While you’ll still find a collection of discounts live until the shopping event closes its virtual doors, sorting through all of the markdowns to find those truly notable once-a-year price cuts can be a chore. If you have a Prime membership, there are still a few more hours to cash in on some of the top deals from this year’s event. Below, you’ll find the top 10 Prime Day deals still available, including notable price drops from Apple, Bose, DJI, and many others. Just be aware, these deals will be gone at 3 a.m. EST.

10) Assemble deep LEGO discounts

Prime Day is delivering the largest collection of LEGO discounts of the year so far, marking down the prices across just about every theme ranging from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Technic, Architecture, and much more. Not only is this the most diverse selection of kits on sale throughout 2021, but also the best prices to date, starting at $11. So be sure to assemble some new creations before all of the savings come to an end.

9) Score ANC with the Bose Headphones 700

While you’ll find no shortage of headphone deals this Prime Day, none come quite as close to being a standout as the popular Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700. These are some of the best active noise cancelling cans on the market, and now the 40% discount is making them an even more enticing way to rock out while blocking out distractions. That’s alongside 20 hours of playback on a single charge and quick access to voice assistants. But act fast — you’ll only be able to score the headphones for an all-time low of $229 through the end of the day.

8) Score an Apple TV 4K starting at $99

Normally, the Apple TV 4K lineup rarely goes on sale, and when they do, the discounts aren’t that steep. But with the new models now available (and also on sale), you can score the best prices to date on previous-generation models, starting at $99. Delivering all of the access to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and HomeKit hub functionality you’d expect, these offers save you as much as $70. Not expected to be around for much longer, these are still some of our favorite Prime Day deals available.

7) These DJI deals take flight from $79

If you’ve been looking to get in the drone game or upgrade your iPhoneography kit, these DJI Prime Day deals are certainly some of the best out there. Alongside discounts on its popular smartphone gimbals, you’ll be able to take to the skies with a new all-time low on this Mavic Mini bundle. Delivering the compact quadcopter and its 2.7K camera alongside a microSD card, this package is a perfect way to get started with aerial photography at $397. Learn more in our hands-on review.

6) Expand your smart home with new all-time lows

Smart home deals have delivered the best prices of the year across the board, and this year’s best Prime Day discounts have marked down accessories from top brands like Wyze, August, Arlo, and more. Whether you’re looking to finally get in the Alexa, Assistant, or Siri game with some voice-controlled lighting or surveil your property with smart cameras, there are plenty of all-time lows to score. There are too many enticing offers to pick a favorite, so just go check out everything for yourself right here.

5) Best Amazon deals are still live

And speaking of gear for your smart home, Amazon itself isn’t going to be outdone and is continuing to deliver price cuts across its entire catalog of devices. Whether you’re hoping to take Alexa for a spin with one of the many smart displays or speakers on sale from $15 or plan to outfit an older television with the latest Fire TV streamers from $18, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s stable of in-house devices.

Over on the fashion side of things, Nike is dominating the discounts by taking as much as 70% off a collection of workout apparel, sneakers, and more. With spring now transitioning into summer, it’s a perfect time to refresh your workout wardrobe or just grab a pair of new kicks. There are plenty of notable styles here, too, including Nike’s FlyKit shoes for $128 and more. So be sure to check out all of the price cuts right here while they’re still available.

3) Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials

Anker is always one of our favorite smartphone accessory makers, and with all of the Prime Day deals still available, that’s even more the case. We haven’t seen a collection of deals from the brand this expansive in quite some time, with everything from MagSafe chargers for your new iPhone 12 to portable power stations, earbuds, and much more. Everything starts at $9 and delivers the best prices of the year, as well. So go refresh your everyday carry or nightstand setup while the deals are still up for the taking.

2) Prime Day yields deep price cuts on 4K TVs

Massive 4K TVs see the most notable discounts on Prime Day and Black Friday, and Amazon’s shopping event still has plenty to choose from. Of the lot that’s still available, the all-new Samsung The Frame QLED TVs are starting at $488 for the 32-inch model, climbing up to the 77-inch version with as much as $600 in savings to be had. Not quite like any other TV on the market, Samsung’s latest offering delivers a design that’s just as stylish for blending into the rest of your home decor as it is feature-packed. Although, you’ll also be able to save up to $900 off a selection of other models, too.

1) Apple’s latest iPad Air wins Prime Day with $79 discount

Prime Day 2021 has delivered a collection of Apple price cuts, and our favorite deal that’s still available falls to the latest Apple iPad Air. Having dropped from the usual $599 going rate, you can now lock in a $79 discount while scoring the 10.9-inch iPadOS experience at the best price yet from $520. With support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, this is a great option for those who don’t need all the power of the new M1 iPad Pros. You’ll find USB-C charging and the grand return of Touch ID in the power button to make these discounts even better.

