Vitamix Prime Day deals + up to 7-yr. warranties now live from $120 (Up to $271 in savings)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 35% off Vitamix countertop blenders and more. You can score the Vitamix 5200 Blender for $278.99 shipped. Regularly $450 at Amazon, this is $171 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A serious upgrade over just about anything you might already have, this model features variable speed control, a self-cleaning mode, and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. Not only can it handle just about any ingredients you throw at it, but it also comes with a 64-ounce blending jar and top-notch 7-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More Vitamix Prime Day deals below.

More Vitamix Prime Day deals:

Check to the rest of our Prime Day home goods deals including Instant Pot cookers, Calphalon and Ninja gear, plus much more right here. Then be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping event.

More on the Vitamix 5200 Blender:

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

What’s in the Box: motor base, 64 oz. container, getting started guide, DVD, classic tamper.Cord: 6 ft.Electrical Ratings: 120 V, 50/60 Hz, 11.5 Amps and HP- 2-peak

7- year full warranty

