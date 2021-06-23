Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, more up to 70% off during Jomashop’s Summer Sale + free shipping

Jomashop is currently having its Summer Event that’s offering up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, Dior, GUCCI, Tissot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your shades for summer with the Oakley Gascan Polarized Sunglasses that are perfect for outdoor sports. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $162. The durable frame and lightweight design were made to promote comfort. It also has a polarized lens that features 100% UV protection to help you see clearly and keep your eyes covered from the sun. This style also has logos on both sides of the frame and you can choose from several different color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Jomashop Summer Event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Jomashop include:

