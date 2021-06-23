FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, more up to 70% off during Jomashop’s Summer Sale + free shipping

-
70% off + free shipping

Jomashop is currently having its Summer Event that’s offering up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, Dior, GUCCI, Tissot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your shades for summer with the Oakley Gascan Polarized Sunglasses that are perfect for outdoor sports. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $162. The durable frame and lightweight design were made to promote comfort. It also has a polarized lens that features 100% UV protection to help you see clearly and keep your eyes covered from the sun. This style also has logos on both sides of the frame and you can choose from several different color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Jomashop Summer Event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Jomashop include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Lululemon We Made Too Much Event that’s offering styles starting at $14 shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-in...
Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models,...
Missed out on Prime Day NAS deals? Synology’s 4-b...
Winix True HEPA air purifiers rid your home of allergen...
Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down t...
Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather a...
Lululemon adds new markdowns for summer up to 50% off f...
Show More Comments

Related

Best new men’s sunglasses to gift for Father’s Day 2021: Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more

Learn More
New low

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off (New low)

$199 off Learn More
42% off

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all-time lows from $13 (42% off)

$13+ Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models, UV gear, more from $30 (Up to 40% off)

$30+ Learn More
Save $100

Missed out on Prime Day NAS deals? Synology’s 4-bay DS420+ is down to $400 (Save $100)

$400 Learn More
50% off

Winix True HEPA air purifiers rid your home of allergens, now starting from $70 (Up to 50% off)

From $70 Learn More
Save $30

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More
Amazon lows

Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

From $40 Learn More