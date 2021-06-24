Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curling irons, hair dyers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care via Amazon is offering KIPOZI Hair Products and Tools from $20 Prime shipped. Inside this sale you find deals on flat irons, hair dryers, curlers, and more. One top pick from this sale is the KIPOZI Hair Dryer Brush that’s currently marked down to $26.68. This dryer brush is regularly priced at $37 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s also lightweight and gives you salon style blowouts at home. Better yet, it comes in two color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from this sale is the KIPOZI Hair Dryer and Flat Iron Duo that’s currently marked down to $55.99. Regularly these two items are priced at $77 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. This duo comes with a dyer and a flat iron, which is all of the tools you need to create an array of hair styles. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 900 reviews from Amazon customers.

KIPOZI Hair Dryer Brush features:

Quick Drying: KIPOZI hair dryer brush, powerful fast drying as well add volume and a smooth curly texture in a shorter time.

Overall Performance: Lightweight and comfort size in control of styled your hair, feeling more adept than other styling tools.

Massive Negative Ion: Negative ion is emiting to help eliminate frizz in hair drying, Care your hair hydrated and full of life.

