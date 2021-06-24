Cabela’s Star Spangled Sale offers deals from $15: Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, more

The Cabelas Star Spangled Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Columbia, Under Armour, Carhartt, Oakley, Teva, KEEN, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Under Armour Fish Hunter Shorts that are currently marked down to $48. For comparison, these shorts are regular priced at $65. This style is available in four color options and they feature UPF 30+ sun protection. The material is lightweight and has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. It also has several pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here. You will also want to check out the Eddie Bauer Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off best-selling styles and an extra 50% off clearance.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Palmerston Peak Shorts $22 (Orig. $30)
- Under Armour Fish Hunter Shorts $48 (Orig. $65)
- Under Armor Tech Mesh Shorts $20 (Orig. $25)
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Shirt $33 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Oakley Turbine Sunglasses $93 (Orig. $184)
- Teva Olowahu Sandals $17 (Orig. $25)
- KEEN Newport H2 Shoes $90 (Orig. $110)
- Under Armour Kilchis Water Shoes $40 (Orig. $70)
- KEEN Solr Toe-Post Sandals $50 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
