Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matching Prime Day pricing, Reg. $45)

Update: Walmart is now offering the 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $29.99, matching the pre-Prime day pricing below.

Amazon is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $29.99 with free digital delivery . Also matched in Target’s competitor Prime Day sale and available at $28.49 for RedCard holders. Regularly $45, and now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, this is the best price we can find and a solid chance to extend your subscription. Alongside access to Microsoft’s library of streaming titles, it also includes all of the perks associated with Live Gold like digital game deals, online multiplayer for all of your favorite Xbox titles, and more. We have detailed the value proposition here in comparison with Sony’s PlayStation Plus service as well. More details below.

Here’s everything you need to know about transitioning from the legacy Live Gold account if you haven’t yet (you can do so for $1 and learn more about it all right here) and be sure to head over to today’s early Prime Day game deals at Amazon. We are already tracking a series of notable 2021 lows and you’ll find them all right here.

We also still have the latest-generation Xbox wireless controllers from $49, all of the details on the recently relaunched Xbox Design Lab, and all of the highlights from the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase right here.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and Android mobile devices, and access to EA Play included at no additional cost, all for one low monthly price.

Play upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite the same day they release, plus recent hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Bleeding Edge.

With EA Play, members get instant access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles on console and PC, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!