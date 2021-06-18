Latest-gen. Xbox Wireless Controllers now starting from $49 at Amazon (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon is now offering the latest-generation Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black for $49 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and Microsoft, today’s offer is 18% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. As Microsoft’s newest wireless gamepad, it has up to 40-hours of battery life per charge as well as “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort.” A hybrid D-pad is joined by a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case as well as USB-C connectivity on console and PC, the share button, and customized trigger mapping via the Xbox Accessories app. You’ll also find some of the other colorways starting from $59 (Reg. $65) and be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo models. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great way to save some extra cash when scoring a second (or third) Xbox game pad is with the PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated model at $40 shipped. This one carries solid ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers and includes its own little lighting rig as well. It will tether you to the system, unlike today’s lead deal, but it is a great option as a second controller for couch co-op and the like.

Be sure to check out the new “industry-first” Xbox controller batteries OtterBox launched just head of E3 2021, then dive into our coverage of the newly relaunched Xbox Design Lab. Now offering the latest-generation gamepads, you’ll also find updated design elements and colorways to create your very own bespoke Xbox wireless gamepad.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

