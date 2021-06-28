Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $50, Monster Hunter Rise $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributor (98.3% positive feedback from 178,000+ reviews) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $49.75 shipped. Still listed at $60 via Amazon and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet on Mario’s latest golf experience. Alongside a host of improvements across the board from the previous iteration, this one features a story mode, speed golf, multi-player action, and much more. You can learn about all of the details on what to expect in our launch coverage. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Monster Hunter Rise, Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $25 (Reg. $30 – $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Lowest price ever
- Plus Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Cozy Grove Switch $13.50 (Reg. $15)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe PSN $12 (Reg. $80)
- Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $23(Reg. $30)
- Return of the Obra Dinn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Jurassic World Evolution $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Scarlet Nexus pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Knockout City Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
