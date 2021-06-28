FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $50, Monster Hunter Rise $50, more

-
Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributor (98.3% positive feedback from 178,000+ reviews) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $49.75 shipped. Still listed at $60 via Amazon and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet on Mario’s latest golf experience. Alongside a host of improvements across the board from the previous iteration, this one features a story mode, speed golf, multi-player action, and much more. You can learn about all of the details on what to expect in our launch coverage. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Monster Hunter Rise, Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

