Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV $10 (Save 50%), more

As part of its ongoing Mega Deal Zone, B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $9.95 shipped. Typically fetching $20, you’re looking at 50% in savings by locking in today’s deal which matches our previous mention and is the first notable discount of the year. Perfect for elevating your iPhoneography kit, JOBY’s GripTight mount is a compact way to keep a better hold on your handset while out and about this summer. Alongside just being able to hold a variety of different handsets thanks to an adjustable mount, there’s also a folding handle that not only works as a grip, but doubles as stand for propping up a smartphone, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the yesterday:

Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.

The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads.

