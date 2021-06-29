Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV $10 (Save 50%), more

As part of its ongoing Mega Deal Zone, B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $9.95 shipped. Typically fetching $20, you’re looking at 50% in savings by locking in today’s deal which matches our previous mention and is the first notable discount of the year. Perfect for elevating your iPhoneography kit, JOBY’s GripTight mount is a compact way to keep a better hold on your handset while out and about this summer. Alongside just being able to hold a variety of different handsets thanks to an adjustable mount, there’s also a folding handle that not only works as a grip, but doubles as stand for propping up a smartphone, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions see rare discounts at up to $70 off
- Seneo 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Amazon Basics 36W USB-C Charger: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Caseology’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel cases now 45% off from $4.50 at Amazon
- CHOETECH 10W Qi Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- TESSAN Power Tower: $21 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- Save up to 36% on Lexar microSD cards: 1TB $160, 512GB $70, more from $21
- CHOETECH USB-C Cable 3-pack: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: $33 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
Deals still live from the yesterday:
- Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro are on sale from $160 (Reg. $249)
- CHOETECH 20W USB-C Wall Charger 2-pack: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- SCOSCHE ClipSync USB-C Charger: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple’s official Charger is down to $33
- PopSockets Spider-Man Grip: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Score up to 512GB of Samsung SDXC storage and more at new lows from $8
- CHOETECH Dual Qi Charging Pad: $30 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- AINOPE Car CD Slot Phone Mount: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Land a pair of Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds with 35-hr. battery for $36 (Reg. $50+)
Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.
The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!