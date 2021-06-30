FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Easily manage your iPhone and iPad data on Mac/PC with iMazing: Now $20 (Reg. $44)

For some reason, Apple still hasn’t worked out that iTunes is a terrible app for syncing your iOS devices with your Mac or PC. If you’re looking for a better alternative, you need to try iMazing. This dedicated device manager is now only $19.99 (Reg. $44) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Whether you want to transfer ebooks to your iPad or back up your iPhone notes, syncing via your Mac gives you much more control than iCloud. If you are still using an iPod, you might not ever have the option to use cloud storage.

With iMazing, it’s easy to sync data between mobile devices and your computer. Rated at 4.8 stars on TrustPilot, this app can handle almost any kind of media: music, movies, videos, photos, sound recordings, and more. To transfer anything to your iOS, you simply drag and drop the file into the device within iMazing.

You can also use iMazing to back up SMS messages, WhatsApp chats, voicemails, your call history, and your contacts from any iPhone. You can then easily transfer this data when you upgrade your phone, without relying on iCloud.

In the words of MacWorld, “Move over, iTunes. iMazing is the iOS device manager we’ve been waiting for.” This deal covers two iOS and iPadOS devices, and any number of Mac and Windows computers.

Order now for just $19.99 to grab the app and save 55% on the full price.

