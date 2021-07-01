Save 45% on this dual outdoor Wi-Fi smart plug to upgrade your patio at just $11

Official HBN (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code AGAVVFF7 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $20 going rate, this is nearly 50% off and is the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, you’ll be able to turn the plugs off in sync with each other as part of your other home automation routines. It also supports schedules and a countdown timer so you can set things to automatically happen at certain times. It connects to your Wi-Fi network, as well, which means you can control it from anywhere in your home. Plus, it’s weather-resistant, allowing you to leave it outdoors even during rain or snow. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you just need a single smart plug without energy monitoring? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

After that, you’ll want to give this deal post a look. It outlines some discounts that we’ve found on Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub smart displays from $90. With up to 40% in savings available, there’s plenty to love about these sales. Google’s Nest Hub works with both smart plugs mentioned above for voice control, making it a great buy either way.

More on the HBN Outdoor Smart Plug:

2 grounded outlets that work simultaneously, not independently from one another. Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Plug to turn off its appliance automatically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!