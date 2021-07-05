Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. soundbar features Dolby 5.1 virtualization at Amazon low of $198

Amazon is offering the Samsung 2.1-channel A550 Dolby Soundbar for $197.99 shipped. Down from its $278 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This soundbar features dedicated 2.1 channels of audio, but uses Dolby Digital DTS Virtual:X to simulate 5.1-channels of immersive sound. The wireless subwoofer only needs power to function, and it also features “adaptive sound lite” to optimize the audio to the video content that’s playing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’ll want to have a digital audio cable to take full advantage of what this soundbar has to offer. If you don’t have one, this 10-foot Amazon Basics model is great for just $10. Sure, today’s lead deal might ship with one, but it’s likely to not be long enough for larger setups.

Don’t miss the other home theater discounts that we found today. You’ll see the Harman Kardon SoundSticks III Speaker System at an Amazon low of $100, which is a massive 50% price reduction from its normal going rate. There’s also the LG GX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 Smart TV that’s bundled with Dolby Atmos soundbars for up to $1,750 off. That’s a huge savings, so check out our deal coverage to find out more.

More on the Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar:

DOLBY DIGITAL 5.1 / DTS VIRTUAL:X – Immersive surround sound simulation that draws you in.

BASS BOOST – Instantly amplify the bass with the touch of a button.

SUBWOOFER INCLUDED – Wireless subwoofer included.

GAME MODE – Boost your gaming experience with sound that moves with the action.

ADAPTIVE SOUND LITE – Optimizes sound to video content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!