Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing, Mario 3D World, Pokémon Snap, 3D All-Stars, more

Reg. $60 $45

In today’s best game deals, after getting our first look at the new Nintendo Switch OLED model console, we are now tracking a wealth of rare Nintendo Switch deals starting with Animal Crossing: New Horizons at $44.99 shipped via Amazon. Almost never on sale, this one tends to stay at the full $60 and drop down to $50 here and there. If you know someone that needs a copy, today’s deal is easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a perfect time to dive into the serene island building Nintendo’s latest hit Animal Crossing title comes along with. Regularly updated with new seasonal content, player create and share their very own island getaway with a cast of beloved characters and other players from around the world. Here’s our hands-on review for more details. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Pokémon Snap, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

