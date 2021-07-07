FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to $52 + more from $13.50 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Prime Day favorites sale, Woot is offering some great deals on Anker gear including headphones, charging gear, and more. One standout here is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds at $51.99 Prime shipped in black or white. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80 at Amazon, this $28 off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside the included wireless charging case, these earbuds can run for 28-hours before they need to be juiced back up. Other features include HearID custom tuned EQ for your ears, cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology to reduce environmental sound, Bluetooth 5.0, a 4-microphone array for on-board calls, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, Woot is also offering the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with travel case at $35.99 Prime shipped. This set fetches $50 on Amazon, or $40 without the travel case, and is now at the best we can find. While not quite as high-end as the set above, these ones have even longer battery life at 40-hours as well as a more workout-friendly design with an IPX7 waterproof rating. 

Browse through the rest of the Anker Prime day favorites sale at Woot right here for additional deals starting from $13.50. You’ll projectors, cameras, charging gear, surge protectors and more up to 40% off

Then check out our review for Anker’s new Nano II GaN chargers before you dive into deals on its PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks, this 2-pack of PowerWave Qi Charging Stands, and everything else you’ll find on sale right here

More on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2:

  • Diamond-Inspired Sound: Inspired by the ultra-hard structure of diamonds, Liberty Air 2’s driver domes maintain their rigidity even when vibrating at high frequencies. Music is reproduced with a 15% larger frequency bandwidth for clear treble and 2× more bass.
  • Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud is equipped with two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Environmental noises are reduced by 60%, while 95% of your voice is retained so you sound louder and clearer on the other end.
  • Up to 28 Hours of Playtime*: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends it to 28 hours of playtime. And when the case needs a power boost, simply set it down on a wireless charger.

