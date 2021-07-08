LEGO Ninjago City expansion in the works for 2022 — here’s everything we know so far

The LEGO Ninjago lineup has long been one of our favorites here at 9to5Toys, and headlining the theme are the City sets that tower above many of the other massive builds out there. Now, with the summer collection of sets having been announced after their launch next month, we’re getting the first report of a new LEGO Ninjago City expansion coming in 2022. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.

LEGO working on new expansion to the Ninjago City collection for 2022

After launching the original Ninjago City set back in 2017, the LEGO Group has been expanding the sprawling layout with new expansions every few years. After being followed up by a Docks add-on, this year saw the launch of the City Gardens. And now, after this year’s 10th-anniversary celebration of the theme, it looks like fans will have a fourth release in the LEGO Ninjago City collection to look forward to come 2022.

As of now, the specific details on just what the new Ninjago City set will stack up to, but there are some things we know ahead of the launch next year. Part count is slated to enter somewhere in the range of 1,300 pieces, and a roughly $120 price tag will be there to match. Based on that, it’s likely that the set will be more in line with the Ninjago City Docks rather than the larger City or City Gardens sets. The latest one would also mark the smallest release in the lineup, given that the others entered as 3,500-, 4,800-, and 5,600-piece kits.

After first seeing reports fly in from members over on the EuroBricks forum, 9to5Toys was able to verify the claims from an additional source. While we’ve had a solid track record in the past, it’s worth noting that the LEGO Group certainly has been known to reschedule the release dates of sets, not to mention just cancel them. So take this as a first report rather than an official confirmation.

On the note of an actual announcement from the LEGO Group, it’s likely we won’t see anything until later this fall or even early 2022. Going off of the City Gardens debut, we saw an official debut in January before launching in February. So expect to have to wait a bit for any kind of confirmation on official part count or what particular theme we’ll see for its latest expansion.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given how big of a fan I am personally of the Ninjago City lineup, it’s pretty exciting to hear that there’s yet another addition to the collection on the way. After celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a massive 5,685-piece City Gardens creation, I was honestly expecting it to be the final addition to the builds. But now, it’s looking like fans will have yet another way to grow their futuristic cities.

Given the expected size of the set and based on the creations we’ve received before from the Ninjago City lineup, I have a few predictions on what we’ll end up seeing from the set. It’s surely a given that there will be some new modular buildings to assemble as part of it, but from there, everything is a bit more up in the air. I’d love to see a vehicle bay or hanger or sorts for all of the different ships and mechas that have been entering the theme over the past decade.

But more realistically, seeing something of a Ninjago City Markets seems probable. Even though the other additions to the collection have featured little shops sprinkled in with the rest of the builds, having a dedicated section with stalls and various stores would be a nice expansion to the current setup. What would you like to see out of a new Ninjago City set? Let us know in the comments below.

