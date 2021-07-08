Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Mario, and more

After coming out of nowhere with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model console yesterday, Nintendo has now kicked off a new Resident Evil eShop sale. You’ll find just about all of the RE titles for Switch on sale right now alongside a host of big-time price drops on physical titles and a few indie gems via the eShop. The deals start from just $4 and range of Resident Evil classics to pre-order price drops for the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Everything awaits below.
Nintendo eShop Ubisoft sale:
(Update 7/8 3:50 p.m.): This post has now been updated with the new Ubisoft eShop summer sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Dance 2021 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Family Feud $15 (Reg. $30)
- MONOPOLY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Jeopardy! $8 (Reg. $20)
- Wheel of Fortune $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus even more Ubisoft deals…
Today’s best eShop deals:
- Resident Evil 0 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Revelations $8 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste Switch $5 (Reg $20)
- Evoland Legendary Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
And some notable physical Switch game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40(Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $50 (Reg. $60)
Alongside the new OLED model Switch, you’ll also find FREE SanDisk memory cards being offers with Switch Lite purchases right now. PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grips are down at the $5 Amazon all-time low while Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits are still 25% off the going rate and Twelve South’s AirFly for Nintendo Switch is currently marked down to $40. Plus, you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here.
More on Resident Evil 4:
Ushering in a new phase in the Resident Evil franchise, this game focuses on the events following the dissolution of Umbrella Corporation. The pioneering over-the-shoulder camera perspective is a departure from the fixed-camera views found in earlier entries, allowing for unrivaled action gameplay which has been met with widespread critical acclaim.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!