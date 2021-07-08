FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Mario, and more

-
80% off From $4

After coming out of nowhere with the new Nintendo Switch OLED model console yesterday, Nintendo has now kicked off a new Resident Evil eShop sale. You’ll find just about all of the RE titles for Switch on sale right now alongside a host of big-time price drops on physical titles and a few indie gems via the eShop. The deals start from just $4 and range of Resident Evil classics to pre-order price drops for the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Everything awaits below. 

Nintendo eShop Ubisoft sale:

(Update 7/8 3:50 p.m.): This post has now been updated with the new Ubisoft eShop summer sale

Today’s best eShop deals:

And some notable physical Switch game deals:

Alongside the new OLED model Switch, you’ll also find FREE SanDisk memory cards being offers with Switch Lite purchases right now. PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grips are down at the $5 Amazon all-time low while Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits are still 25% off the going rate and Twelve South’s AirFly for Nintendo Switch is currently marked down to $40. Plus, you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here

More on Resident Evil 4:

Ushering in a new phase in the Resident Evil franchise, this game focuses on the events following the dissolution of Umbrella Corporation. The pioneering over-the-shoulder camera perspective is a departure from the fixed-camera views found in earlier entries, allowing for unrivaled action gameplay which has been met with widespread critical acclaim.

