Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby Allies $45, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a rare $15 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you haven’t tried your hand at the latest mascot fighter from Nintendo, now’s your chance. Alongside the latest batch of fighters coming to the experience Nintendo announced at E3 2021, this one pits all of your favorite Nintendo (and beyond) characters against one another in epic 2-4 player battles. “Play any way you want—locally, online, in TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode, or even with GameCube Controllers.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Nintendo’s Mario Kart AR Home Circuit now $75 (Reg. $100)
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $25 (Reg. $100)
- The Last Of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- New PSN game/DLC sale up to 75% off from $1
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $5 (Reg $20)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $36 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40(Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle $32 (Reg. $80)
- Daemon X Machina Switch $45 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $52 at Amazon
- And $52 at Best Buy with bonus Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
