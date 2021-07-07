Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby Allies $45, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a rare $15 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you haven’t tried your hand at the latest mascot fighter from Nintendo, now’s your chance. Alongside the latest batch of fighters coming to the experience Nintendo announced at E3 2021, this one pits all of your favorite Nintendo (and beyond) characters against one another in epic 2-4 player battles. “Play any way you want—locally, online, in TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode, or even with GameCube Controllers.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!