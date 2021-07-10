Save $400 on RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn electric mower + more lawn deals from $99

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of outdoor power tools and accessories priced from $99 shipped. Our favorite discount is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Battery-powered Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. Upgrade to the 100Wh Bagging Equipped Model at $4,148 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and beats our last mention by $50. If you’re still using a walk-behind electric mower, or maybe a gas-powered ride-on, it’s time to upgrade. RYOBI’s riding mower features the ability to handle up to 3-acres on a single charge of the battery, meaning you’ll never have to worry about oil or gas again, even on larger properties. Rated 4.3/5 stars. This is far from the only discount that Home Depot is offering today, as well, so head on over to this landing page to view more deals from $99.

Continue your electrifying adventure by picking up the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower bundle. It’s available for $138 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and is a great way to spend a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. It boasts similar features the mower above, like being electric to ditch gas and oil.

However, if you need more power, then yesterday’s deal on the Greenworks Pro 80V String Trimmer and Leaf Blower bundle is something you should check out. It’s on sale for $275, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked this year.

More on RYOBI’s Zero Turn Mower:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

