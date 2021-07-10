FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $400 on RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn electric mower + more lawn deals from $99

-
Green DealsHome DepotDIY and Outdoor Tools

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of outdoor power tools and accessories priced from $99 shipped. Our favorite discount is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Battery-powered Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. Upgrade to the 100Wh Bagging Equipped Model at $4,148 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and beats our last mention by $50. If you’re still using a walk-behind electric mower, or maybe a gas-powered ride-on, it’s time to upgrade. RYOBI’s riding mower features the ability to handle up to 3-acres on a single charge of the battery, meaning you’ll never have to worry about oil or gas again, even on larger properties. Rated 4.3/5 stars. This is far from the only discount that Home Depot is offering today, as well, so head on over to this landing page to view more deals from $99.

Continue your electrifying adventure by picking up the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower bundle. It’s available for $138 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and is a great way to spend a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. It boasts similar features the mower above, like being electric to ditch gas and oil.

However, if you need more power, then yesterday’s deal on the Greenworks Pro 80V String Trimmer and Leaf Blower bundle is something you should check out. It’s on sale for $275, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked this year.

More on RYOBI’s Zero Turn Mower:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Home Depot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls t...
Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from ...
Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric sco...
Hammerhead power tool kits from $17: Drivers, saws, com...
Keep your lawn in check with Greenworks’ 40V 17-i...
Kickstart your BBQ setup with Masterbuilt’s 40-in...
Show More Comments

Related

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Learn More
Reg. $300

Keep your lawn in check with Greenworks’ 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower at $260

$260 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new low, latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, more

Learn More
Save $100

Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft. of space for $230 (Save $100, New low)

$230 Learn More