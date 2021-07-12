FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

-
Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics rechargable batteries headlined by this 12-pack of AAs with charger starter kit at $29.59 shipped. Normally fetching $45, you’re looking at 35% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $0.50 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. This package is centered 12 AA batteries which each pack 2,000mAh charges. Complete with a charger that packs an extra 2.4A USB-A port, this package is a great way to cut back on waste from your typical disposable batteries for powering everything from the TV remote to toys and more. Over 135,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable Amazon Basics rechargeable battery deals:

And speaking of deals on gear to bring some added environmental-consciousness into your daily routine, be sure to have a look at our Green Deals guide. Ranging from solar-powered accessories for the patio to electric lawn care essentials, you’ll find a collection of price cuts right here.

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Battery bundle features:

Includes (1) 12-pack of pre-charged AA Rechargeable Batteries and (1) AmazonBasics Ni-MH AA & AAA Battery Charger with USB Port. 4-hour Ni-MH battery charger with USB charge port; Recharges 2 or 4 AA / AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time, Protects against wrong polarity charging and over charging; Built-in switching power technology for worldwide use (100-240 V AC). One 12-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable batteries (2000 mAh), ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more.

