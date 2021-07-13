Pursue perfection with Garmin’s Forerunner training gear from $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Smartwatch for $298.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $350, shaving 15% off and falling less than $10 short of the 2021 low. Built with runners and joggers in mind, this GPS-enabled fitness tracker uses intelligent analytics to measure your steps, performance, and more. The unique VO2 max function will factor in everything from heat to altitude, recent stats and health metrics in order to determine how well you may perform on a given day. And as any running companion should, it also packs built-in Spotify so you can listen to your favorite playlists right from the watch. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 runners. Head below for more.

Unique to Garmin’s Forerunner series is the ability to dive deep into a whole new level of running metrics. All you need is a compatible reader, like the HRM-Run currently down to $79.90 from $100. Using both devices together will add your running cadence, stride length, ground contact time and contact time balance, as well as your level of vertical oscillation to the Forerunner’s computations. Essentially, a level of technique analysis typically reserved to a small team of trainers and physiologists, currently at a 2021 low. Over 4,400 customers found it be a worthy addition to their training regimen, leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

For post workout practice, however, nothing gets you ready to perform your best like a massage. We just tracked a killer deal on this 30-speed deep tissue massage gun, so you don’t have to pay out for professional hands whenever you’re feeling sore or tight. And at just $28, you won’t have to stress over the price either.

More on the Garmin Forerunn 245 Music + GPS:

You do the running. Forerunner 245 Music does the thinking. It even gets to know you, mile after mile and song after song. This GPS smartwatch has storage for your favorite tunes, so you can keep moving to the music without having to lug your phone along. It also tracks your stats, crunches the numbers and gets to know all about your performance, your running form, your training history and even your goals. All you need to focus on is putting one foot in front of the other.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!