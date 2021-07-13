FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a pair of Jamo S803 Dolby Atmos bookshelf speakers at low of $109 (Save $71)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsAdoramaJamo
$71 off $109

Adorama is offering Jamo’s S803 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 shipped. You’ll find this going for upwards of $180 from retailers like Amazon, with today’s 39% discount marking a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. backed by a 1-inch soft dome tweeter and 5-inch woofers, these powerful bookshelf speakers are ready for game day, movie night, and everything in between. They come equipped for Dolby Atmos audio, ready to emit ‘cinematic, completely immersive” sound. And with a timeless fabric wrapped and wood-accented look, they’re sure to look great in the home theatre, studio, or anywhere around the home. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

While Jamo certainly has you covered for the big screen, these Redragon Orpheus gaming speakers are perfect for the battlestation at just $27. These USB-powered 3W speakers offer 2.0-channel stereo core sound, with the unique feature to operate as either seperate units or a single soundbar. The sleek black design is accented by red backlighting, so while they aren’t quite as powerful as Jamo’s offerings, the look alone makes them a worthy consideration. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Looking for more ways to elevate your gaming setup? Check out this deal we found on Logitech’s G903 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse for $20 off. Armed with the 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, this is one of the most precise mice on the market, complete with 1ms lightspeed actuation. Not really your style? No worries – our best PC gaming deals guide is packed to the brim with gear for gamers of all ranks and files.

Jamo S803 bookshelf speakers feature:

  • Perfect combination of style and performance
  • Dolby Atmos ready
  • Patent-pending seamless fastening system
  • WaveGuide acoustic technology
  • 25mm (1″) soft dome tweeter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Adorama

Jamo

About the Author

Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod ju...
Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25...
Snag Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $...
Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWi...
Elevate your desktop for $15 with this 27-inch full-mot...
Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headse...
Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch...
Woot clears out refurb MSI battlestation-worthy desktop...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $252

Score a pair of Klipsch 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers at a new low of $377 (Save $252)

$377 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More
20% off

Pursue perfection with Garmin’s Forerunner training gear from $80 (Save 20%)

From $80 Learn More
53% off

Don’t stress: This 30-speed deep tissue massage gun is just $28 (Save 53%)

$28 Learn More
Reg. $11

Energizer’s rechargeable LED flashlight plugs into the wall + turns on automatically at $7.50

$7.50 Learn More

Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Charging Hub puts the power in your hands [Deal]

Learn More
Reg. $55+

It’s time to give vacuum sealing a try, this highly-rated Inkbird model is just $27.50 (Reg. $55+)

$27.50 Learn More

Ring end-to-end encryption now publicly available; new security features added

Learn more Learn More