Score a pair of Jamo S803 Dolby Atmos bookshelf speakers at low of $109 (Save $71)

Adorama is offering Jamo’s S803 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 shipped. You’ll find this going for upwards of $180 from retailers like Amazon, with today’s 39% discount marking a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. backed by a 1-inch soft dome tweeter and 5-inch woofers, these powerful bookshelf speakers are ready for game day, movie night, and everything in between. They come equipped for Dolby Atmos audio, ready to emit ‘cinematic, completely immersive” sound. And with a timeless fabric wrapped and wood-accented look, they’re sure to look great in the home theatre, studio, or anywhere around the home. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

While Jamo certainly has you covered for the big screen, these Redragon Orpheus gaming speakers are perfect for the battlestation at just $27. These USB-powered 3W speakers offer 2.0-channel stereo core sound, with the unique feature to operate as either seperate units or a single soundbar. The sleek black design is accented by red backlighting, so while they aren’t quite as powerful as Jamo’s offerings, the look alone makes them a worthy consideration. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Looking for more ways to elevate your gaming setup? Check out this deal we found on Logitech’s G903 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse for $20 off. Armed with the 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, this is one of the most precise mice on the market, complete with 1ms lightspeed actuation. Not really your style? No worries – our best PC gaming deals guide is packed to the brim with gear for gamers of all ranks and files.

Jamo S803 bookshelf speakers feature:

Perfect combination of style and performance

Dolby Atmos ready

Patent-pending seamless fastening system

WaveGuide acoustic technology

25mm (1″) soft dome tweeter

