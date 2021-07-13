Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $20 off

Amazon is offering Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED G903 Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. You’ll usually find this going for about $120 as of late, and today’s $20 savings are a match for the second best price we’ve tracked, falling $7 short of the all-time low. This LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse is equipped with Logitech’s 25.6K DPI HERO sensor with 1:1 tracking and 400 ips for some of the most precise gameplay on the market. As the name implies, you’re working with a 1ms lightspeed actuation, with customizable RGB backlighting, 11 programmable buttons, and even adjustable weight rounding out this pro-grade gaming tool. Over 2,000 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

If you can get away without lightspeed performance, then you might find a better match with Logitech’s G502 mouse for $38 intead. You’ll still be walking away with the hyper-accurate HERO sesnsor, as well as the add macro customization with RGB backlighting. But unless you’re looking forward to some high-octane, tournament-style play, this piece packs plenty of firepower to lead you to victory. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 20,000 gamers.

Today has been a big day for gaming peripherals, and we’re tracking deals on everything from 4K monitors to dual-headed stands from $15. And speaking of LIGHTSPEED, Logitech’s G733 wireless gaming headset is at a new all-time low right now. Though if nothing we’ve found today is calling your name, you can keep tabs on all our favorite discounts in our best PC gaming deals guide.

G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The flagship Logitech G903 light speed wireless gaming mouse with next-gen Hero 25K gaming sensor for incredibly precise game play and 10x the battery efficiency of previous generations. Complete with immersive 16. 8M Light Sync RGB, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 buttons. Play on with improved tracking, 10x the power efficiency of previous generation sensors, and up to 140 hours of game play.

