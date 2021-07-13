Ralph Lauren x Hoffman Fabrics collaborate for summer with Hawaiian-inspired beachwear

Ralph Lauren has debuted a new collaboration for summer with Hoffman Fabrics. The Hoffman collection was designed with Hawaiian artistry in mind and a timeless beach lifestyle. If you’re not familiar with Hoffman fabrics, here is a little background. After serving at Pearl Harbor in the early 1950s, Walter Hoffman was a member of the U.S. Navy surf and swim teams. He began to sell tropical-print fabrics through his family’s textile business, Hoffman California Fabrics, founded in 1924. He is known for creating the “traditional “aloha” shirt.

Hoffman Print Swim Trunks

Make a splash this summer with the Ralph Lauren x Hoffman Fabrics Print Swim Trunks. These swim trunks feature a vintage appearance that’s very on-trend for this season. The tropical design is vibrant and features the bird of paradise flower, which blooms all over the Hawaiian islands. These shorts have a tie waist for a perfect fit, as well as several pockets to store essentials. This limited-edition style is priced at $148.

Better yet, if you’re heading out of the water, there is a matching Print Camp Shirt. This collared button-down shirt can be paired with the swim trunks for a cohesive look or chino shorts alike. The material is also great for summer with a lightweight and breathable fabric. It’s priced at $198 and would be a great option for a summer or tropical vacation.

Hoffman Print Harpoon Sneakers

Casual sneakers are very on-trend for this season, and the Hoffman Print Harpoon style is a great option for summer. There are three bright prints to choose from that match a swim trunk and camp shirt as well. These sneakers feature a rubber outsole that promotes traction and a cushioned insole that helps to give you comfort. The rounded toe also gives it a vintage feel, and the cotton material can be washed to keep them looking fresh throughout the years. These sneakers are priced at $125.

