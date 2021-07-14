Just $90 scores your kids an unlocked Google Pixel 3 with this cert. refurb deal

Today only, Woot is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 128GB Android Smartphone for $89.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Having originally sold for $799, you’ll more recently pay $249 for a renewed model from Google with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 to mark a new 2021 low. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 that makes it a compelling handset for kids or older family members. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 5.5-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. With Android 12 compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video recording at up to 30FPS. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s lead deal makes for a great handset to give to your kids or a family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. If that’s the route you plan to take with the discount, put some of the savings to use by scoring Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at $15.99 for Pixel 3. Sporting a slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk to either of the handsets while still providing ample protection. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

This morning saw a $330 discount go live on the OnePlus 8, but more notably, we’re still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Google Pixel 4 at $400. Those who aren’t in the market for as affordable of a way to get in on the first-party Android action will find this to be a great alternative to the lead deal while still enjoying a deep discount. But whichever device you end up going for, don’t forget to load it up with all of these discounted apps and games.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos.

