Save $330 when you go with the prev-gen. OnePlus 8 smartphone at $369

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $369 shipped when code SUMMEROP8 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at $330 in savings as today’s offer comes within $20 of Prime Day to mark the second-best price to date. Even with the new OnePlus 9 series now available and on sale at $100 off, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $12 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with Spigen’s Rugged Armor case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent Carbon Fiber design, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 210 customers rounds out the package.

For those who would rather opt for the latest and greatest handsets out there, we’re still tracking a pair of notable offers on the most recent OnePlus 9 series smartphones. With as much as $100 in savings attached, you can score the lowest prices yet on both the OnePlus 9 Pro, and more affordable OnePlus 9, starting at $649. But then no matter what, be sure to hit up our roundup of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!