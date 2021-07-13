FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, klocki, Star Traders, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. We got the details on the new Wear OS Nintendo wearable today as well as a series of fresh new Android hardware deals right here, but for now its all about the software. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Cessabit: a memory game, klocki, Star Traders: Frontiers, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at all fo today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4 at a new Amazon all-time low with up to $399 in savings to be had alongside deals on Surface Duo and OnePlus 9 Pro. Speaking of Amazon lows, we also have Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A down at $150 today alongside a solid 25% price drop on the brand’s 9W Qi Charging Pad. Ongoing Fitbit deals are now joined by a solid price drop on the TicWatch GTH Smartwatch and you’ll find a host of new Anker deals right here

Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224… $40, MLB The Show 21 $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cessabit:

This game will help you relax. Remember what you see and answer the questions. Inspect each illustration for clues, tap objects for hints and solve complicated objectives. Beautiful line art environments combined with calming nature sounds will create a zen atmosphere perfect for relaxing. Complete levels after finding the correct answers to a set of questions. There is no time limit to complete levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Prem...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Pala...
Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224...
Google Pixel 4 falls to a new Amazon all-time low at $4...
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map,...
Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Networ...
Grab an extra Sony DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller wh...
Save up to $100 on the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, LVL, Star Traders, FoodyLife, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to $100 value

Join Sam’s Club, get a membership, $20 gift card, more from just $25 (Up to $100 value)

From $25 Learn More
30% off

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$9 Learn More
Save $20

Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $20 off

$100 Learn More

Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more

Learn More
Rare discount

LEGO’s new 1,200-piece Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set sees first discount to $115, more

$115 Learn More
40% off

Snag Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $21 (New low, Save 40%)

$21 Learn More