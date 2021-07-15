Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac can now be yours with up to $130 in savings attached

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac starting at $1,233 shipped in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $66, with today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time low by $17 in order to match the best price to date. You’ll also be able to save as much as $130 off a selection of additional configurations.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

But if you’d prefer to take all of the power of M1 on-the-go, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale right now. Delivering an Amazon all-time low at $199 off, this sale has arrived just in time for back to school shoppers looking to grab a new machine to handle the upcoming fall semester. Then go hit up our Apple guide for even more discounts.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

