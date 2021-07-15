FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac can now be yours with up to $130 in savings attached

-
AppleBest Mac DealsExpercom
$130 off

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac starting at $1,233 shipped in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $66, with today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time low by $17 in order to match the best price to date. You’ll also be able to save as much as $130 off a selection of additional configurations.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

But if you’d prefer to take all of the power of M1 on-the-go, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale right now. Delivering an Amazon all-time low at $199 off, this sale has arrived just in time for back to school shoppers looking to grab a new machine to handle the upcoming fall semester. Then go hit up our Apple guide for even more discounts.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

Expercom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rock out to a $76 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Get in the M1 game at an Amazon low while Apple’s...
Verizon launches BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE w...
Let Apple’s 12-inch Leather Sleeve keep your prev...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon d...
Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts M...
Grab a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7 (S...
Upgrade your Apple Watch with this genuine leather band...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $119+

AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden drops to $75 for today only (Reg. $119+)

$75 Learn More
Save now

mophie’s 1-day sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more

25% off Learn More
Save 33%

Nokia’s latest unlocked Android smartphone are now up to 33% off starting at $130

From $130 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory’s End of Season Clearance takes up to 75% off + extra 30% off with deals from $5

from $5 Learn More

Ubiquiti brings 10GbE networking to the UniFi lineup with new 4-port Switch Flex XG

Learn More
Save $145

YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 plunge to new all-time low of $105

$105 Learn More