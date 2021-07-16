Illuminate your yard with 96-feet of LED string lighting at $48 on Amazon (Save 40%)

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 96-foot Outdoor LED String Light Kits for $47.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down 40% from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this kit. This entire strip stretches 96 feet long, which means you can weave it around your entire deck without having to buy more than one. The bulbs are spread out around three feet apart, giving you 30 total over the length of the string. Amico also gives you two spares should one go out or break, though they’re covered with a weatherproof and shatterproof plastic to keep things protected. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since they’re all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

While today’s deal easily illuminates your deck or patio, once you head out into the yard or go on a camping trip, it won’t provide much help. However, earlier today we found a discount on Etekcity lanterns at $21.50. You get four with your purchase, which is more than enough to illuminate an entire campsite.

More on the Amico Outdoor LED String Light Kit:

Plastic Bulbs: Plastic bulbs are shatterproof as there are very less chances of breaking or shattering and great for outdoors. The moment you open the Amico 96FT outdoor LED string lights, you will enjoy a relaxed and romantic atmosphere. You can use it outdoors, for dinner, summer night barbecue and wedding.

Weatherproof: This yard lights are designed to withstand the wear and tear of year-round outdoor use.The insulation material can protect the strand from rainy, windy and damp climates in either summer or winter.

Wide Applications: Waterproof and high-quality strand made it widely used in various situations. Good choice for celebrations, weddings, banquets and restaurants

