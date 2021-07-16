FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $21 (Save 40%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger for $20.99 when code YXXD9QDM has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable, telescoping design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Over 515 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and we found this mount to be a compelling option for bringing MagSafe on-the-road in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Fast charging enabled by intelligent heat management offers speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required. Powerful magnetic lock secures your phone over even the roughest roads; official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case recommended. Quickly switch between portrait and landscape navigation with a full ring of magnets.

Securely mounts to your dashboard or windshield with a reusable suction cup; freely adjustable to let you find the most comfortable angle. Includes a HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger, dashboard mount, cleaning kit, 3.3 ft (1 m) USB-A to USB-C cable, and manual; car charging adapter not included

