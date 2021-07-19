FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at $170 (All-time low)

$170

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date with a $30 price cut returning to the all-time low from January. Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you $120 or more per year. Alongside support for up to 10Gb/s throughput with support for Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Other notable features include a 2.5Gb Ethernet port and more. Over 490 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $90. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

Then carry that network upgrade over to your Wi-Fi by picking up TP-Link’s Archer AX73 router. Right now it too is on sale, seeing a rare discount much like the lead deal down to $175 with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in tow. It’ll be able to keep up with either ARRIS modem, so rest assured you’re getting breakneck speeds for surfing the web.

ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem features:

Your multi-Gigabit home network will be ready with the SURFboard S33. A DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. With a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus an additional 1 Gbps Ethernet port it’s capable of combined download speeds up to 3.5 Gbps. The S33 is the fastest modem in the SURFboard lineup delivering the fastest speeds and the latest technology without the premium rental cost.

